The smartphone market is growing again

It’s taken a while but the smartphone market appears to be growing once again. IDC (International Data Corporation) has announced that handset shipments reached 385.9 million in the final quarter of 2020, up 16 million year-over-year. It’s an impressive end to an otherwise dismal 12 months. Smartphone shipments started at 275.8 million in Q1 2020, down 11.7 percent from the year before. They climbed to 278.4 million in the second quarter — a 16 percent drop year-over-year — before rising to 353.6 million, which was also down on the same quarter in 2019. The fourth quarter rebound, therefore, will have settled some investor and boardroom nerves.

Apple took pole position with 90.1 million smartphone shipments throughout the quarter. That figure is “the highest shipment volume from a vendor in a single quarter,” according to the IDC, and lines up with the earnings report that Apple published yesterday. Samsung ranked second, with 73.9 million shipments and 19.1 percent market share, followed by Xiaomi and Oppo with 43.3 million and 33.8 million respectively.