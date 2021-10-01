Snapchat's newest in-app tool encourages young people to run for office

Snap is introducing a new tool to help more young Americans get involved in politics. Dubbed “Run for Office,” the Mini adds a curated database of more than 75,000 local and state elected positions Snapchat users can browse directly through the app.

Before you see a list of opportunities, the tool will ask you to share some of the issues you’re passionate about in your daily life. Those can include things like the environment, the economy, education and more. Additionally, Snapchat users can also use the tool to nominate their friends.

The company built Run for Office with help from New American Leaders and nine other candidate recruitment organizations. Once someone indicates they’re interested in pursuing an opportunity, the Mini will connect them with those groups to provide them with candidate training.

“Running for office shouldn’t be just for those who are white and wealthy. If we want a democracy that works for and represents all of us, then we need leaders who reflect our increasingly diverse, multicultural communities” said Ghida Dagher, president of New American Leaders.

By Snap’s estimation, it’s ideally positioned to help get more young people involved in politics since it reaches approximately 90 percent of 13 to 24-year-olds in the US. This isn’t the company’s first foray into politics. Ahead of the 2018 midterms and 2020 presidential election, the company added voting resources to help drive higher voter turnout in those contests.