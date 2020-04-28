SNL's Brad Pitt cold open was shot with RED's prototype 6K camera

Given the janky, improvised look of many TV shows during the COVID-19 lockdown, you may have noticed that SNL’s cold open last week, featuring Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci, looked quite professional. As it turns out, that’s because it wasn’t shot on a smartphone or laptop webcam, but with a prototype version of RED’s upcoming 6K Komodo camera.

Furthermore, it was shot by the president of RED himself, Jarred Land. In an Instagram post, Land said that he shot with Pitt as a “one man band,” using “cheese ball TV lighting on a janky green screen,” and having to reach around the lens to do his own slates.