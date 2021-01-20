SolarWinds hackers also targeted security specialist Malwarebytes

American security company Malwarebytes has revealed that it was targeted by the same “nation state actor implicated in SolarWinds breach.” The firm says it doesn’t use SolarWinds’ IT software, which served as the hackers’ entryway into the systems of all the companies and federal agencies they breached, and that it was infiltrated using another intrusion vector. In particular, the bad actors got in through a dormant email protection product within its Office 365 tenant.

The company first found out about the intrusion after getting word from the Microsoft Security Response Center on December 15th regarding a suspicious activity from a third—party app in its Office 365 environment. That activity was “consistent with the tactics, techniques and procedures” used by the actors behind the SolarWinds attacks.