Sonos speakers are up to 25 percent off, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

The week after Memorial Day can sometimes be a little sleepy on the deals front, but this week we saw a good number of sales, particularly on audio equipment. The headliner deal, a rare sale at Sonos, takes up to 25 percent off some of the brand's most popular speakers. JBL is discounting a few of its better Bluetooth speakers, Sony's new WH-CH720N headphones are down to $128 and Apple's AirPods Pro have dropped back to $200. Solo Stove carried over its holiday sale to this week, in which you can save up to 45 percent on the brand's mostly smokeless fire pits or get $120 off one of our recommended pizza ovens. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Sonos speaker sale

Photo by Billy Steele/Engadget Sonos Arc Sonos' high-end Dolby Atmos soundbar is down to a surprisingly low price. $719 at Sonos

I heard from a colleague that they'd just bough a Sonos speaker — before this sale popped up. To avoid the same disappointing fate, you may want to shop now if you've been thinking about a speaker from one of our favorite brands. Currently, many of the more popular speakers are up to 25 percent off in a rare sale. Discounts apply to one of our favorite soundbars, the Sonos Arc, which is $719.20 after a 20 percent discount. It calibrates its sound to your living room (or wherever you set it up) and works well with other Sonos speakers as you expand. The Beam, which is our favorite mid-range soundbar is down to $399.20, which is nearly $100 off the street price. I particularly appreciate the way the Beam makes dialogue much clearer.

Our favorite portable smart speaker, the Sonos Roam, is also part of the sale, down to $134.25 instead of its usual $179. The new Era 100, which our deputy editor Nathan Ingraham gave high marks to, isn't on sale by itself, but is available bundled with the Move speaker for $99 off.

Sony WH-CH720N headphones

They've only been around for a few months now, but Sony's WH-CH720N wireless headphones are already 20 percent off at Amazon and Adorama, bringing them to just $128. Our audio expert and editor Billy Steele deemed them "budget-friendly headphones with premium sound" in his review last month. They're a mid-range and more affordable alternative to Sony's $400 WH-1000XM5, but compromises like a mostly plastic build make the headphones look "decidedly cheap." It's also missing some advanced features like automatically pausing when you take them off. Still, Billy was impressed by the overall sound quality, remarking on the clarity of detail and ample bass. They have a long, 35-hour battery life and are also lightweight and comfortable, even after hours of wear.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 This is $150 off MSRP for one of our favorite smokeless fire pits, and it comes as part of a wider sale on Solo Stove outdoor gear. $250 at Solo Stove

Solo Stove's Memorial Day sale is still going on, with discounts up to 45 percent on some of the brand's nearly smokeless fire pits. The medium-sized Bonfire 2.0 is still just $250 after a $150 discount. It's 19.5-inches in diameter and comes with an improved ash pan for easier cleanup. Solo Stove is also still offering a free mini fire pit, the table-top-friendly Mesa if you enter the code FREEMESA at checkout (just remember to add the mini pit to your cart first). And while Ooni's Memorial Day sale looks to be over, Solo's answer to the pizza oven boom, the Pi Pizza Oven (and one of our favorites), is on sale for $400 after a $120 discount.

Humble Metroidvania game bundle

Team Cherry Metroidvania game bundle You can pay as little as $15 for nine metroidvania games. Pay a little extra and Humble will send money to charity and game developers. $15 at Humble

Humble Bundle, the online store that sells bundled games at a discount while giving money to charity, has a notable set of games on offer this week. Nine Metroidvania games, including Hollow Knight, Bloodstained and Rain World, are going for the minimum price of $15. Bought separately, the titles would sell for $164. As with all Humble Bundles, you can pick the price you pay, with a portion of the money going to publishers and charities like the Malala Fund, the ACLU and One Tree Planted. This bundle supports Girls Who Code and has already raised $34,061 as of this writing.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is on sale for $145 instead of its usual $180 at both Amazon and from Microsoft. That's close to the lowest price we've seen for the highly customizable controller since its debut in 2019. It works with Xbox Series X or S consoles as well as PCs running Windows 10 or 11 and connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or Microsoft's own Xbox Wireless protocol. If you prefer, you can just plug it in with the included USB-C cable. Many other items are included as well, like a charging dock, four paddles, an extra D-pad, additional thumbsticks and a carrying case. If you don't need all of that (and don't want to have it in black) you can grab the Core version of the Elite Series 2, which is currently on sale for $104 from Microsoft.

The Xbox Wireless Headset is also on sale for $85 instead of $100, which is an all-time low. Of course, this set didn't make the cut in our guide to the best gaming headsets. Our senior commerce writer, Jeff Dunn, would suggest instead the wired Astro A40 TR, which is on sale for $100 after a 23 percent discount. It's got a more spacious soundstage than many gaming headsets with an emphasized bass that delivers a "a smooth and satisfying thump" without overdoing it. True, they're not wireless, but you can plug them directly into the headphone jack on your new Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

Photo by Chris Velazco / Engadget Apple AirTag (4 Pack) Our favorite Bluetooth tracker for iPhones is currently 20 percent off at Walmart and Verizon. $80 at Walmart $80 at Verizon

Losing your keys and wallet is never fun. A Bluetooth tracker can help you stop doing that. Right now Apple's option, the small white AirTags, are on sale for 20 percent off when you buy a four pack from Walmart or Verizon. They're our favorite trackers for iPhone users (and don't work with Android devices) because they tap into the vast FindMy network, enabled by default for every iPhone user out there. That means any nearby phone can anonymously find your lost item and help you zero in on its location.

In my tests, the AirTags were neither as loud nor as quick with separation alerts as the Chipolo One trackers. Those were the best overall pick in our guide, work with both iPhones and Android phones and are currently just $75 for a four-pack.

WD_Black 1TB SN850X NVMe Gaming SSD

The latest WD_Black 1TB SN850X NVMe Gaming SSD with a heat sink is currently just $80 at Amazon, which is a 56 percent savings over the usual $180. It offers read/write speeds of up to 7300/6300 MBs and, in addition to PCs, it's also compatible with PS5 consoles. If you need even more storage, check out the 2TB size which is $150 instead of $310.

If you'd prefer external storage, you can grab the WD_Black 1TB P4 Game Drive SSD for $100 or 44 percent off its $180 list price. The 2TB capacity version is on sale for $160, which is an even steeper 52 percent discount. As they're external, they're compatible with both PS and Xbox consoles and can even store files from your PC or Mac.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Samsung Pro Plus (128GB) + USB Reader This is a new low for a bundle that pairs the top recommendation in our microSD card buying guide with a USB reader. If you don't need the latter, you can get a 128GB Pro Plus alone for a dollar less. $18 at Amazon $18 at Samsung

Samsung ran a promotion on its storage devices last week and many of the deals are still live at Amazon. Of particular note is the 128GB Pro Plus microSD card, which is down to $18 after a 31 percent discount and represents a new low price. It's our top pick in our guide to the best microSD cards. This deal bundles a handy USB reader, but if you don't need one, you can get just the card for $15. The 256GB model is $24, which is the lowest price we've seen yet.

You can also snag deals on the Samsung Evo Select card, which is 55 percent off, or the ultracompact Samsung Fit Plus flash drive which is now just $15 for the 128GB version. The ever-popular portable SSD, the T7 Shield, is 44 percent off in the 1TB size.

Chromecast with Google TV

The 4K version of the Chromecast with Google TV is currently $40 at Amazon and Best Buy. That's a 20 percent discount and matches the cheapest price we've seen yet. The streaming dongle can turn any set into a smart TV, giving you a slew of streaming options while offering support for Dolby Vision. If you don't have a screen that can handle 4K video, the HD dongle is even cheaper at just $20 after a 33 percent discount. Our commerce writer Nicole Lee gave the 4K version an 86 in her review and we named it the runner up in our streaming device guide thanks to its great Google Assistant integration and informative Google TV interface.

JBL Flip 6

JBL JBL Flip 6 One of JBL's best-sounding portable speakers is on sale along with a few more of our favorite Bluetooth speakers. $100 at Amazon

A handful of JBL speakers are on sale right now, including JBL's Flip 6, Charge 5 and Xtreme 3 — all of which our homepage editor, Jon Turi, recommends in his guide to the best Bluetooth speakers. The Flip 6 puts out impressive volume considering its 1.2-pound size and still manages to deliver "solid lows [and] crisp highs." True to it's name, you can flip it on its side to save tabletop space and the IP67 waterproof rating mean it can handle a dunk. It's down to $100 after a 23 percent discount at both JBL and Amazon. That's not an all-time low, but falls within $10 of its Black Friday pricing.

The Charge 5 is at little bigger at just over two pounds and can likewise pump out bigger sound. It delivers the same quality sound as the smaller Flip 6 (and has the same waterproof rating). The larger battery not only goes for 20 hours on a charge, it can even juice up your small devices via the USB port. It's on sale for $150 after a 17 percent discount from both JBL and Amazon. For even bigger sound, we recommend the Xtreme 3. Its 4.3-pound size is large enough to warrant a shoulder strap and can adequately output sound for a backyard get-together. It's $100 off after a 25 percent discount and you can get it from JBL or Best Buy.

Govee M1 RGBIC LED strip lights

Govee Govee M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights Our favorite smart strip lights are currently down to $85 when you click the $15 coupon. $85 at Amazon

Light strips might not be the most necessary smart home devices, but they can add a decidedly fun vibe to a living room, bedroom or gamer cave. The latest option from Govee, the 16.4-foot M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights are on sale for $85 at Amazon, after you click to apply the $15 coupon. Our senior commerce editor, Valentina Palladino, recommends them in our guide to smart bulbs because they have an impressively wide color spectrum, don't require a hub and let you customize 15 different segments to get just the right lighting scheme.

Other Govee lights are also on sale, including the 100-foot RGBIC LED Strip Lights for $48.48 after applying the $10 coupon. These have an older chip in them and aren't quite as bright as the newer model, but at less than a dollar per foot, they're an inexpensive way to get started with smart strip lights.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

At this point, we'd recommend anyone looking into AirPods Pro to wait for them to go on sale. This week is one such time, as the second generation of Apple's AirPods Pro have dropped back to $199 both at Target and at Amazon. They are Engadget's recommendation for the best earbuds you can buy for iPhones. Billy gave them an 88 in his review, noting their improved performance and better features over the previous generation. They also deliver one of the most natural-sounding transparency modes of any earbuds out there.

Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router

Amazon Amazon Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router Amazon's mesh router system supports access to the newer 6 GHz WiFi band, which gives compatible devices a lower-latency connection. $200 at Amazon

As part of a larger sale on Amazon's line of Wi-Fi routers, the Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router is on sale for $200. That's a 20 percent discount, but $20 more than its lowest price so far. Still, if you've brought home a newer smartphone, tablet or laptop that can access WiFi 6 and want a router that can supply that band, this might be a good time to upgrade. If you've got a large area to cover, you may need a few routers. A three-pack of Eero routers can cover up to 6,000 square feet and are similarly discounted.

Google Nest WiFi Routers

Google Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E (3 Pack) Google's latest Nest routers can use 6E tech to blanket a space with high-speed WiFi. $340 at Amazon

If you'd rather get a WiFi router from Google, take a look at Amazon's sale on Nest devices. A three-pack of the Nest WiFi Pro 6E routers is 15 percent off, or $340, which is the lowest price in the past four months, though not an all-time low. Set these up throughout your home and you'll get 6,000 square feet of coverage with access to the usual 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi bands, plus the newer 6 GHz band. Compatible devices, like newer smartphones, laptops and tablets, can access this band and get lower latency and less network crowding.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Ring Video Doorbell Wired Amazon's least expensive video doorbell is back down to its lowest price yet. $39 at Amazon

The wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell is seeing a steep discount this week at Amazon. Usually $65, it's now just $39 after a 40 percent discount. The camera uses motion detection to tell when someone is at your door, sending out instant notifications. You can see, hear and talk to visitors using your phone or an Echo display. To hear a chime inside your home when someone rings the bell, you'll need an Alexa-enabled speaker or a Ring Chime. The devices offer customizable privacy settings, but it's important to note that Amazon's Ring devices haven't had the best track record on that front.

iRobot Roomba 694

Last week, Wellbots offered a few discount codes on many of our favorite Roomba robot vacs, and now Amazon and iRobot have matched many of those prices. One of particular note is the iRobot Roomba 694, the winner from our guide to budget versions autonomous cleaners. It's currently 35 percent off, or $179, from both Amazon and iRobot. That matches the all-time low on a vac that offers an easy-to-use companion app and powerful suction.

Also on sale is the iRobot Roomba j7, which is $400 after a $200 discount at both Amazon and the iRobot store. It's the runner-up mid-range vac in our robovac guide, in which Valentina noted its excellent obstacle avoidance and good cleaning power. The standard j7 doesn't come with a clean base, so you'll need to manually empty what the machine picks up in a run. If you want an auto-empty feature, you can opt for the Roomba j7+, which Amazon and iRobot have for $600 instead of $800. If you also want a vac than can mop, the Roomba Combo j7+ includes an on-board mopping pad that automatically deploys when the bot detects hard floors. It's available from Amazon, Target or directly from iRobot.

Our pick for a premium robo vac is the Roomba s9+ which is $749 instead of $1,000. Pick that one up from either Amazon or iRobot.

Samsung The Frame Smart TV

Samsung Samsung's 50-inch The Frame smart TV (2022) When Samsung's The Frame 4K smart TV is in Art Mode, it can display the artwork of your choice. $870 at Woot

A sale on Samsung's The Frame Smart TVs at Woot takes 27 to 33 percent off sets ranging from 43 and 75 inches. That makes the 50-inch model $870 instead of $1,300 and the 43-inch $730 instead of $998. The QLED 4K smart TVs run on Samsung's Tizen OS and feature an Art Mode that camouflages the screen as a fairly convincing piece of art when it's off. The anti-reflection matte display, narrow wall mount and external CPU add to the illusion, particularly if you drop the thin connecting wire behind the drywall during installation.

Apple Mac Mini

Photo by Davindra Hardawar / Engadget Apple Mac mini (M2) The Apple Mac mini now features Apple's new M2 chip and is the least expensive way to get a Mac desktop -- particularly when its $100 off. $499 at B&H Photo

Apple's entry-level Mac mini with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage is $100 off right now at B&H Photo. The deal matches the all-time low of $499 and makes it the most affordable way to get a decent Mac desktop computer. It won't handle heavy workloads and isn't upgradable, so you'll probably want to make sure it can handle what you want it to do before you checkout. If you want a larger SSD, you can grab the version with 512GB of storage for $679, or $120 off. Amazon offered the same deals last week, but has since run out of stock. We gave the beefed up version of the latest Mac mini a score of 86 when it came out earlier this year.

