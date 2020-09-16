The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

We finally have a price and release date for both models of the PlayStation 5, so it’s time to take another look at how the new Sony console generation measures up to the competition. Last week we found out about the cheaper, lower-specced Xbox Series S and, while we know how it differs from the Series X, how does it look next to the disc-less Digital Edition of the PS5? Check out the table below for all the specs we know to date — we still don’t have the exact size dimensions or weight of the Xbox Series S, though we’ll be sure to update this post once that info is revealed.

Series S Price $500 $400 $499 $299 Dimensions 390 mm x 104 mm x 260 mm (15.35 x 4.09 x 10.24 inches) 390 mm x 92 mm x 260 mm (15.35 x 3.62 x 10.24 inches) 151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches) Not available, but 60 percent smaller than the Series X Weight 4.5 kg (9.92 pounds) 3.9 kg (8.6 pounds) 4.45 kg (9.8 pounds) Not available CPU Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz with SMT) Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz with SMT) GPU Custom RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2, 12.15 TFLOP, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2, 4 TFLOP, 20 CU at 1.565 GHz RAM 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit 16 GB GDDR6 320-bit 10 GB GDDR6 Memory bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 10 GB at 560 GB/s, 6 GB at 336 GB/s 8 GB at 224GB/s, 2 GB at 56GB/s Internal storage 825 GB SSD 825 GB SSD 1 TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD 512 GB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD I/O throughput 5.5 GB/s (raw), 8-9 GB/s (compressed) 5.5 GB/s (raw), 8-9 GB/s (compressed) 2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed) 2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed) External storage USB HDD support USB HDD support 1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support 1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support Physical media 4K UHD Blu-ray None 4K UHD Blu-ray None Output resolution 4K 4K 4K at 60 fps (target 120 fps) 1440p at 60 fps (target 120 fps) Connectivity Ethernet 10/100/1000 WiFi 802.11ax Ethernet 10/100/1000 WiFi 802.11ax Ethernet 10/100/1000 WiFi 802.11ac dual band Ethernet 10/100/1000 WiFi 802.11ac dual band

Note: The PS5 has an M.2 slot so the internal storage can be expanded.