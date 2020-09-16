Latest in Gaming

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

What kind of power are they offering for the price?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
40m ago
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
Sony / Microsoft

We finally have a price and release date for both models of the PlayStation 5, so it’s time to take another look at how the new Sony console generation measures up to the competition. Last week we found out about the cheaper, lower-specced Xbox Series S and, while we know how it differs from the Series X, how does it look next to the disc-less Digital Edition of the PS5? Check out the table below for all the specs we know to date — we still don’t have the exact size dimensions or weight of the Xbox Series S, though we’ll be sure to update this post once that info is revealed.

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Xbox
Series X

Xbox
Series S

Price

$500

$400

$499

$299

Dimensions

390 mm x 104 mm x 260 mm (15.35 x 4.09 x 10.24 inches)

390 mm x 92 mm x 260 mm (15.35 x 3.62 x 10.24 inches)

151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches)

Not available, but 60 percent smaller than the Series X

Weight

4.5 kg (9.92 pounds)

3.9 kg (8.6 pounds)

4.45 kg (9.8 pounds)

Not available

CPU

Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz

Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz

Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz with SMT)

Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz with SMT)

GPU

Custom RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz

Custom RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOP, 36 CU at 2.23 GHz

Custom RDNA 2, 12.15 TFLOP, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz

Custom RDNA 2, 4 TFLOP, 20 CU at 1.565 GHz

RAM

16 GB GDDR6 256-bit

16 GB GDDR6 256-bit

16 GB GDDR6 320-bit

10 GB GDDR6

Memory bandwidth

448 GB/s

448 GB/s

10 GB at 560 GB/s, 6 GB at 336 GB/s

8 GB at 224GB/s, 2 GB at 56GB/s

Internal storage

825 GB SSD

825 GB SSD

1 TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD

512 GB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD

I/O throughput

5.5 GB/s (raw), 8-9 GB/s (compressed)

5.5 GB/s (raw), 8-9 GB/s (compressed)

2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed)

2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed)

External storage

USB HDD support

USB HDD support

1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support

1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support

Physical media

4K UHD Blu-ray

None

4K UHD Blu-ray

None

Output resolution

4K

4K

4K at 60 fps (target 120 fps)

1440p at 60 fps (target 120 fps)

Connectivity

Ethernet 10/100/1000

WiFi 802.11ax

Ethernet 10/100/1000

WiFi 802.11ax

Ethernet 10/100/1000

WiFi 802.11ac dual band

Ethernet 10/100/1000

WiFi 802.11ac dual band

Note: The PS5 has an M.2 slot so the internal storage can be expanded.

