Sony is retiring the PlayStation 5's Accolades feature because people aren't nice

Sony plans to remove a software feature many PlayStation 5 users may not know even exists. In fall 2022, the company will discontinue support for Accolades. As the name suggests, Accolades allow you to commend players you meet online for sportsmanship and good behavior. Sony launched the feature alongside the PS5 but now plans to remove it as it’s not widely used.

“The feature hasn’t seen the level of usage we anticipated, so we are refocusing our efforts,” the company says in a notice spotted by Eurogamer . “We encourage the community to continue to send positive messages to one another." It’s not surprising to see Sony make the decision to do away with Accolades. Many online games, including Overwatch, feature built-in systems for rewarding welcoming and supportive players. It also didn’t help that you had to dig through the PS5’s Ribbon UI to find the menu for awarding commendations.