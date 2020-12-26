Sony says WarnerMedia's HBO Max gamble helped its movie business

Directors aren’t thrilled about WarnerMedia’s decision to release every 2021 movie on HBO Max, and that’s proving to be good news for at least one rival. As The Verge reports, Sony Pictures chief Tony Vinciquerra told CNBC in an interview that his studio has enjoyed a “bit of a boom” from Hollywood creators who want a company devoted to movie theaters. The executive didn’t name talent, but did stress that Sony’s role as a theatrical distributor had “worked very well.”
WarnerMedia has been conscious of the backlash and even announced theater-first releases for a string of 2023 movies to reassure filmmakers worried it would shift its focus to streaming.