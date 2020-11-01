Sony’s PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle is $50 off again

If you missed the chance to buy the bundle when it was , now you have another opportunity to do so. Amazon is again offering the bundle for $509, down from $560. With the discount, you’re effectively getting God of War: Ragnarok for $10 since the disc variant of the PS5 will set you back $499 on its own.
Before this year, Sony’s latest console was notoriously tricky to find in stores and online due to pandemic-related supply shortages. That meant the console rarely went on sale, so while $50 off is not much of a discount, it is an all-time low price for the disc version of the PS5. The fact you get , one of the , in the bundle makes this an even better deal. Now is also the perfect time to play the game. Sony’s Santa Monica Studio recently for Ragnarok that added an NG+ mode, alongside new armor and enhancements for players to collect.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.