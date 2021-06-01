Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones fall to an all-time low of $248 for Prime Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sony raised the bar for wireless over-ear headphones with the WH-1000XM4. The follow-ups to the beloved XM3 feature even better sound quality and noticeable upgrades to connectivity and controls. We've seen the impressive headphones reduced a few times this year, but Amazon's latest Prime Day deal is an all-timer. Right now, the XM4 headphones are on offer for $248, down from their typical price of $350. That's also an extra $30 off the previous best deal, which has popped up sporadically since Black Friday.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at Amazon - $248

Audibly, the biggest update comes by way of the new Bluetooth system on chip and algorithm. Together, they can block out even more noise across the frequency curve. Plus, there's 360 Reality Audio, the spatial audio format that promises sound from all directions. You'll have to take some ear selfies with the Headphones app to set it up and tracks are accessible on high-res music streamers like Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer.

Sony has also added multi-device connectivity and Speak-to-Chat, which automatically pauses audio when you start talking so you can hear your conversation. As for battery power, we found that the headphones lasted for around 30 hours on a charge. And, when they inevitably get drained, you can get five hours of play from a quick 10-minute charge before you head out.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.