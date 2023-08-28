Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones fall back to $348

Sponsored Links

Sarah Fielding
Sarah Fielding|August 28, 2023

The best headphones on the market are back on sale just in time for your Labor Day trip. Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones are touting a 13 percent discount — dropping their price from $400 to $348. While it's a touch higher than its all-time low of $328 from Prime Day, it's still a great deal for our favorite wireless headphones of 2023.

So, what makes Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones so special (and, even on sale, worth a decent chunk of change)? We gave them a 95 in our review thanks to features like 30-hour battery life, and a redesign that only cuts 0.14 ounces of weight yet provides a strikingly lighter feel. Basically, it's super comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The M5 also has double the number of processors and microphones devoted to noise canceling as its predecessor — noticeably blocking out most noises you'd encounter day-to-day. 

The sound quality is also top-notch on the M5s, with 30mm carbon fiber drivers managing the audio and overall more depth to each song. Using the DSEE Extreme has a small impact here, too, with it barely impacting the quality of the music. You can pick up the headphones at a discounted price in Black or Silver and try out their high-caliber features for yourself. 

