Three men have been charged with leaking movies for nearly a decade

In an attempt to take down the elite global piracy ring Sparks Group, US officials have charged three men with copyright infringement. Two of those men have been arrested, and law agencies in 18 other countries helped shut down servers used by the piracy group. It’s estimated that the Sparks Group cost film production studios tens of millions of dollars.
According to the Department of Justice, since 2011, the three men arrested and other members of the Sparks Group fraudulently obtained copyrighted DVDs and Blu-Ray discs from wholesale distributors. Allegedly, they then cracked the discs and disseminated the film and TV content via the internet prior to the retail release dates.