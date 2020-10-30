'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' new suit moves like 'Into the Spider-Verse'

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has an extra treat for fans: a giant nod to Into the Spider-Verse. Marvel, Insomniac and Sony have revealed that you can use Miles’ black-and-red Spider-Verse suit in the upcoming PS5 and PS4 game. It’s not just a skin on top of the standard model, either. It mimics the flamboyant animation style from the movie, right down to the comic book “pow!” visuals and purposefully choppy frame rate.

You can disable the low frame rate (it’s just a suit mod) if you feel it hampers gameplay, Insomniac’s James Stevenson said.