Spotify opens its music library to DIY podcasters

For music artists, Spotify says any streams accrued through this show format will be compensated just like normal. They’ll count the same as if a listener had searched for an artist or come across their music on a music-only playlist. And to be clear, there’s no editing going on here by creators. Using this tool, if a podcaster adds a song to a show, it shows up as a full track. There’s no 10- or 15-second clips that highlight a specific line or guitar riff. There aren’t many editing tools available in Anchor anyway.

To kick off the podcast-as-playlist format, Spotify is debuting seven original shows that use it. As you might expect, they’re all music focused. For example, Murder Ballads examines the history and stories behind mysterious and violent tunes, Our Love Song has couples tell their romance stories and 10 Songs That Made Me features an artist or celebrity who complied a collection of tracks that have deep personal meaning. These shows will be exclusive to Spotify since they use the service’s music library for the bulk of their content.

Spotify says listeners have been saying “for years” that they wanted a better way to save music from their favorite podcasts. This certainly accomplishes that, plus it organizes segments in a way that’s easy to navigate and familiar: the playlist. And anyone can make a show that uses this new format in Anchor. So if you’ve been thinking about creating your own version of Song Exploder or Dissect as a deep dive on an artist, album, song or genre, the list of excuses for not doing so just got a lot shorter.