Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Spotify now works on the Apple Watch, no phone required

The company's rolling out the option to stream music and podcasts without an iPhone.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
13m ago
Comments
4 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Spotify on Apple Watch
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Spotify’s Apple Watch app is getting the option to stream music or podcasts without connecting to an iPhone. You'll be able to listen to your playlists over WiFi or a cellular connection. The feature appears to be in beta amid a broader rollout, so it might not be available for you just yet.

After several users reported (via 9to5 Mac) they could stream music through the Watch app directly, Engadget confirmed the feature works. As such, you won’t need to have an iPhone close by to listen to your favorite tracks.

“We’re focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want — regardless of the device or platform,” Spotify told Engadget in a statement. “After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch."

Offline listening somehow still isn’t an option on the Watch app, two years after Spotify released it. However, the next time you're out for a walk or a run, you might be able to leave your phone at home and stream your Spotify playlists with an LTE-enabled Apple Watch.

In this article: spotify, apple watch, applewatch, watchos, music streaming, musicstreaming, streaming music, streamingmusic, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
4 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA contacts Voyager 2 probe for the first time since March

NASA contacts Voyager 2 probe for the first time since March

View
The best tech gifts to upgrade your home theater

The best tech gifts to upgrade your home theater

View
The best smartwatches, fitness trackers and wearables to gift

The best smartwatches, fitness trackers and wearables to gift

View
Persistent 'Among Us' accounts could arrive in December

Persistent 'Among Us' accounts could arrive in December

View
The Morning After: Apple lines up a MacBook event for November 10th

The Morning After: Apple lines up a MacBook event for November 10th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr