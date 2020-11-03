Spotify now works on the Apple Watch, no phone required

Spotify’s Apple Watch app is getting the option to stream music or podcasts without connecting to an iPhone. You'll be able to listen to your playlists over WiFi or a cellular connection. The feature appears to be in beta amid a broader rollout, so it might not be available for you just yet.

After several users reported (via 9to5 Mac) they could stream music through the Watch app directly, Engadget confirmed the feature works. As such, you won’t need to have an iPhone close by to listen to your favorite tracks.