‘Batman Unburied’ will be Spotify’s first exclusive DC Comics podcast

Earlier this year, we learned that Spotify was teaming up with DC Comics and Warner Bros. to create a lineup of exclusive, narrative audio podcasts featuring DC characters like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Today, Spotify announced the first series: Batman Unburied. The audio drama, led by David Goyer, will explore the darker side of Bruce Wayne’s psyche.

“We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery,” Goyer said in a statement. Goyer’s previous work includes The Dark Knight trilogy, Man of Steel, Sandman, Foundation and more.