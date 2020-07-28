Spotify adds a remote listening party option where everyone is a DJ

Spotify has expanded its Group Sessions feature to allow up to five people to listen to music or podcasts together, no matter how far apart they are. You’ll all need to be premium subscribers to use the feature. One of you can get the party started by creating a link from the Connect menu.

You’ll need to share that link with them through another service, however, which highlights just how underutilized Spotify’s social functions are. If you want to discuss whatever you’re listening to, you’ll have to do that elsewhere too.