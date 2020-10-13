What's on TV this week: 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'Social Distance'

This week a new season of CBS’ streaming Star Trek series arrives, and we have another Zoom-centric social distancing show. Star Trek: Discovery season three kicks off Thursday morning on CBS All Access, while Netflix is following up NBC’s Connected show with a similar take of its own called Social Distance.

For movie fans, Requiem for a Dream and District 9 have 4K / Ultra HD Blu-ray releases this week, and in sports the MLB playoffs continue on. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).