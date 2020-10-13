Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Lilja J--nsd--ttir/CBS © 2019 CBS Interactive

What's on TV this week: 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'Social Distance'

Also new this week: 'NHL 21,' 'Requiem for a Dream' in 4K and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
10m ago
Pictured: Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY.
Lilja J--nsd--ttir/CBS © 2019 CBS Interactive

This week a new season of CBS’ streaming Star Trek series arrives, and we have another Zoom-centric social distancing show. Star Trek: Discovery season three kicks off Thursday morning on CBS All Access, while Netflix is following up NBC’s Connected show with a similar take of its own called Social Distance.

For movie fans, Requiem for a Dream and District 9 have 4K / Ultra HD Blu-ray releases this week, and in sports the MLB playoffs continue on. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Requiem for a Dream (4K)

  • District 9 (4K)

  • Claudine (Criterion)

  • GI Joe: Operation Blackout (PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC)

  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Switch - 10/16)

  • NHL 21 (PS4, Xbox One, PC - 10/16)

Tuesday

  • The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Evil Eye, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Nocturne, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Bills/Titans, CBS, 7 PM

  • Finding Your Roots (fall premiere), PBS, 8 PM

  • Weakest Link, NBC, 8 PM

  • ALCS Game 3: Rays vs. Astros, TBS, 8:30 PM

  • Next, Fox, 9 PM

  • Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 9 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Transplant, NBC, 10 PM

  • The FBI Declassified, CBS, 10 PM

  • Kal Penn Approves this Message, Freeform, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Private Lives, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Devils, CW, 8 PM

  • 2020 Billboard Music Awards, NBC, 8 PM

  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM

  • House of Payne, BET, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • Assisted Living, BET, 8:30 PM

  • ALCS Game 4: Rays vs. Astros, TBS, 8:30 PM

  • The Amazing Race (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM

  • Sistas (season premiere), BET, 9 PM

  • I Can See Your Voice, Fox, 9 PM

  • Coroner, CW, 9 PM

  • Dodgeball Thunderdome (season finale), Discovery, 9 PM

  • Archer, FXX, 10 PM

  • Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports, Vice, 10 PM

  • The Con (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Discovery (season premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Social Distance (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Love Like the Falling Rain, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Rooting for Roona, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street: The Power of We, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The West Wing Special, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Gangs of London, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Bruh, BET+, 3 AM

  • Connecting, NBC, 8 PM

  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM

  • The Outpost, CW, 9 PM

  • Bellator MMA Live: Cyborg vs. Blencowe, CBS SN, 10 PM

  • Criptales, BBC America, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Someone Has to Die (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Clouds, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Time, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Meet the Chimps (S1), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Helstrom (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • The Last Kids on Earth (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Helpsters (S2), Apple+, 3 AM

  • The Right Stuff, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Grand Army (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dream Home Makeover (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Perfect Weapon, HBO, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM

  • Bad Hombres, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Wilmore, Peacock, 9 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

  • Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM

  • ELeague, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Start-Up (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Oklahoma State/Baylor college football, ABC, 7:30 PM

  • Eli Roth's History of Horror (season premiere), AMC, 10 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Issa Rae / Justin Bieber, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Pandora , CW, 8 PM

  • The Circus , Showtime, 8 PM

  • Top Gear (season premiere), BBC America, 8 PM

  • Supermarket Sweep (series premiere), ABC, 8 PM

  • Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Spanish Princess, Starz, 8 PM

  • Rams/49ers, NBC, 8:20 PM

  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Good Lord Bird, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Love Island, CBS, 9 PM

  • Lovecraft Country (season finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC, 10:05 PM

  • Card Sharks (season premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • Cobra, PBS, 10 PM

  • The Comedy Store, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Fargo, FX, 10 PM

  • Uncensored: Omari Hardwick, TV One, 10 PM

  • The Vow (season finale), HBO, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
