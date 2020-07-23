Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: CBS / Nickelodeon

Star Trek's computer-animated 'Prodigy' airs on Nickelodeon in 2021

It's a show for the kids.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
53m ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Star Trek Prodigy logo
CBS / Nickelodeon

Sponsored Links

After a long period with no new Star Trek on television, fans are now dealing with a deluge of new programs from their favorite franchise, thanks to Discovery and Picard as well as the the upcoming Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds. Unfortunately all of these shows cater to more adult audiences, leaving out younger fans who might want to explore the galaxy. Last year CBS announced there would be a Star Trek animated show for younger audiences, and today we finally put a name (and logo) to the newest chapter of the popular franchise — Star Trek: Prodigy.

The CG-animated show is set to premiere next year on Nickelodeon, and will revolve around the adventures of a group of teens who take over an old Starfleet vessel and of course, go on adventures. For an idea of the tone, it’s best to look at who’s running the show: Kevin and Dan Hageman, the duo behind Netflix’s Trollhunters cartoon. Alex Kurtzman will still be involved as executive producer, as part of his five-year deal managing all things Trek for CBS Television Studios. It will be animated by Eye Animation Productions, the company’s new animation arm.

This isn’t the first animated Star Trek show for kids, with The Animated Series airing on NBC all the way back in 1973. And last year Trek companion series Short Treks debuted two computer-animated episodes. But, while Lower Decks uses some computer drawing in its production, Prodigy will be the first full CG Star Trek show when it debuts in 2021. 

In this article: star trek, cbs, nickelodeon, alex kurtzman, star trek: prodigy, television, cable television, sdcc, sdcc@home, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View
Corning says its latest Gorilla Glass can survive a two-meter drop

Corning says its latest Gorilla Glass can survive a two-meter drop

View
A new 'Fable' game is coming to Xbox Series X and PC

A new 'Fable' game is coming to Xbox Series X and PC

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr