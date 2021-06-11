'Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order' free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is here

Without much advance notice from EA and Respawn, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are now available. If you bought the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you'll get a free upgrade to the current-gen version on the same console family (except in Japan). Newcomers can buy it for $40.

One nice thing about this upgrade is that you'll still receive it even if you bought a physical copy of Jedi: Fallen Order on Xbox One or PS4 and you have an Xbox Series S or digital-only PS5. You'll need to contact EA and provide proof of purchase to get access to the new version. Not many publishers or developers have offered a similar free upgrade option until now.

The current-gen version of Jedi: Fallen Order includes higher-resolution assets and textures and 4K HDR resolution. You can expect much faster loading times and better 60 frames-per-second performance. EA and Respawn enabled 60 fps in January for those playing the last-gen version on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, you can opt to run the game in performance mode at 1440p at 60 fps. With performance mode off, you can play in 4K at 30 fps. On Xbox Series S, performance is locked to 1080p at 60 fps.

Your save data should transfer automatically from the Xbox One version to the current-gen one. On PS5, you'll need to transfer the data manually. Once you have the PS4 data on your system storage (from playing the PS4 version on PS5 or transferring it through cloud storage or a USB drive), you can select the Import PS4 System Save Data option. That's annoying, but thankfully not overly complicated. If you do transfer your save to a current-gen system from the respective older one, you'll unlock the Jedi: Fallen Order achievements and trophies you already earned.

Along with the upgrade, EA and Respawn announced that more than 20 million people have played Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order across all platforms and services. Along with consoles, it's available on PC and Google Stadia.