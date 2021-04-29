'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update arrives this summer

If you haven't yet played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or you're thinking about diving back in, it might not be a bad idea to hold off if you've managed to score a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X/S. An upgraded version of the game is coming to those platforms this summer.

It will be free for those who've bought Fallen Order on PS4 or Xbox One. According to the Star Wars website , the current-gen versions will have "a number of technical improvements," but the announcement didn't include specific details. An update that publisher EA released in January boosted the game's framerate to 60 fps and improved resolution on all three consoles via backward compatibility.