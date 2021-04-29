'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update arrives this summer

If you haven't yet played or you're thinking about diving back in, it might not be a bad idea to hold off if you've managed to score a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X/S. An upgraded version of the game is coming to those platforms this summer.
It will be free for those who've bought Fallen Order on PS4 or Xbox One. According to , the current-gen versions will have "a number of technical improvements," but the announcement didn't include specific details. An update that publisher EA released in January boosted the game's framerate to 60 fps and improved resolution on all three consoles via backward compatibility.
To celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4th, a bunch of Star Wars games are on sale, including Fallen Order. Until May 12th, you can grab it for 70 percent off on PlayStation and Xbox now ahead of the upgrade. The discount also applies to the Steam and Origin versions. Other Star Wars games you can scoop up for less than usual right now include (75 percent off), the mobile versions of Knights of the Old Republic (50 percent off), (half off on PSVR) and a bundle of Star Wars experiences on Oculus.