‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ is now free on Stadia Pro

Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.04.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 4th, 2021
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
EA/Respawn Entertainment

It's Star Wars Day and Stadia is celebrating the occasion by bringing a big game from the franchise to the Stadia Pro lineup. You can now claim Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and play it as long as your Pro subscription stays active. 

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number and Floor Kids are the other new additions to the lineup this month. Stadia Pro subscribers now have full access to more than 25 games at no extra cost, and thanks to the recent, groundbreaking addition of a search bar in a Google product, it'll be much easier to find the game you want to play.

Meanwhile, it recently emerged the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Fallen Order will arrive this summer. They'll be free upgrades for those who have bought it on PS4 or Xbox One, respectively. Several Star Wars games are on sale at the minute, including Fallen Order, Battlefront II, Star Wars Pinball and Vader Immortal.

