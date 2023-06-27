'Stardew Valley,' 'Slay the Spire' and 'Ridiculous Fishing' are coming to Apple Arcade in July

Apple has revealed the games that are coming to Apple Arcade in July and the company has a stacked lineup in store for subscribers. A trifecta of classic indies are on the way to the service very soon in the form of Stardew Valley , Slay the Spire and Ridiculous Fishing.

The latter is particularly intriguing, as Apple says it's "a full and expanded remaster" of the original game, which was an Apple Design Award winner. Ridiculous Fishing EX, to give the new version its full name, is now in 3D. You'll use unusual fishing gear such as chainsaws and toasters to try and land fish in an open sea. This remastered version includes a competitive mode with frequently updated challenges and leaderboards, along with a new game plus mode.

Apple notes that the original Ridiculous Fishing team built this from the ground up, which is a little surprising considering the studio behind it, Vlambeer, shut down three years ago . However, the gang temporarily got back together to revive the game. Studio co-founder Rami Ismail noted on Twitter that it was an "absolute joy to get a new chance at the game that launched my career with the original crew." Goodbye Volcano High developer KO_OP also helped with the project. Ridiculous Fishing EX will hit Apple Arcade on July 14th.

First up in July, though, is Slay The Spire. The deck-building game sees you using cards that you collect to take down enemies and bosses in turn-based combat as you try to ascend a spire. The well-reviewed game will be available on Apple Arcade on July 7th, the same day that the family-friendly Lego Duplo World+ joins the service.

On July 21st, one of the very best games of the last decade will be available to Apple Arcade subscribers at no extra cost. This version of the massively successful farming and life sim Stardew Valley includes everything from recent updates, such as town upgrades, dating events, fishing ponds and pets. One week later, subscribers will be able to check out Hello Kitty Island Adventure, a social simulation game that includes co-op multiplayer modes.