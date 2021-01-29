Steam's February Game Festival will feature over 500 playable demos

The next Steam Game Festival is will start on February 3rd, and it will give you access to playable demos of over 500 upcoming titles. Valve started hosting the virtual festival last year in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic after in-game industry events like the Game Developers Conference got cancelled. The developer has held quite a few more iterations of the festival since then, and it has become a way to highlight titles from independent game developers.

Valve has released a sneak peek for some of the games that will be showcased, particularly a handful of action and strategy titles. The action titles you’ll be able to try include Runwild Entertainment’s Almighty: Kill Your Gods, which will have you defending your island from gargantuan monsters either by yourself or with friends. Bloodroots by Paper Cult is a hyperstylized beat 'em up game about revenge, while Slipgate Ironworks’ Graven is a fantasy FPS. There’s also Zenovia’s debut game Steel Assault, which is a 16-bit platformer set in post-apocalyptic America, and Vaki Games’ multiplayer hack-and-slash tower defense game Kingshunt.