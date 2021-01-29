Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Jon Fingas/Engadget

Steam's February Game Festival will feature over 500 playable demos

It will take place from February 3rd through February 9th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Steam logo
Jon Fingas/Engadget

The next Steam Game Festival is will start on February 3rd, and it will give you access to playable demos of over 500 upcoming titles. Valve started hosting the virtual festival last year in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic after in-game industry events like the Game Developers Conference got cancelled. The developer has held quite a few more iterations of the festival since then, and it has become a way to highlight titles from independent game developers.

Valve has released a sneak peek for some of the games that will be showcased, particularly a handful of action and strategy titles. The action titles you’ll be able to try include Runwild Entertainment’s Almighty: Kill Your Gods, which will have you defending your island from gargantuan monsters either by yourself or with friends. Bloodroots by Paper Cult is a hyperstylized beat 'em up game about revenge, while Slipgate Ironworks’ Graven is a fantasy FPS. There’s also Zenovia’s debut game Steel Assault, which is a 16-bit platformer set in post-apocalyptic America, and Vaki Games’ multiplayer hack-and-slash tower defense game Kingshunt.

Some of the strategy games you’ll be able to try include Floppy Knights by Rose City Games, featuring knights summoned from floppy disks. There’s also Mechanistry’s Timberborn, a city builder featuring animals, and Exor Studios’ The Riftbreaker. The latter is a base-building game with action-RPG elements wherein you play a character in a mecha suit capable of dimensional rift travel. Finally, Dream Engines: Nomad Cities by Suncrash is a survival building game with flying cities.

The February Steam Game Festival will last for six days and will also give you the chance to chat with devs and watch livestreamed panels and playthroughs. You can sign up on the event’s official page to get a reminder when it begins.

In this article: demos, Steam Game Festival, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
