'Stranger Things' season 4 teaser hints at trouble in California

The cross-country move hasn't made life any easier.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|11.06.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
November 6th, 2021
In this article: television, news, TV, internet, services, entertainment, Netflix, Stranger Things, streaming
'Stranger Things' season 4 California teaser
Netflix

Netflix is finally dribbling out more tangible details of Stranger Things season 4's plot. The streaming service has released a new teaser showing what life is like for Eleven and Will now that they've relocated from Indiana to California. As you might guess, life isn't quite so peachy despite all the sunshine — what promises to be a wonderful spring break invariably leads to mysteries and plenty of run-ins with dodgy government forces, including the occasional explosion.

Only pieces of the story have been available so far. Netflix has touched on the ostensibly haunted Creel House, a possibly giant monster, Hopper's stint in Russia and the return of Dr. Brenner. Eleven may have to confront her past life in the new season. There still isn't a full trailer, though.

Netflix has only committed to debuting Stranger Things season 4 sometime in 2022. That's expected given the long development process and the challenges of filming during the pandemic. All the same, it's easy to imagine fans getting frustrated as they wait for a solid premiere date.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget