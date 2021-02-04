Summer Game Fest's second edition gets underway in June

Summer Game Fest is returning for its second edition in June. This year's series of events includes Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition, which will highlight upcoming indie and AAA games. Summer Game Fest creator Geoff Keighley will curate the showcase along with Double Fine Productions and iam8bit, which are behind the Day of the Devs platform.

Summer Game Fest 2021 will be more condensed than last year's inaugural edition. It could last less than a month, but we'll find out more details when the schedule and list of participating publishers and developers are revealed in the coming weeks.

.@SummerGameFest returns this June!



A spectacular, concentrated global showcase of the future of video games -- where everyone comes to play.



Sign up now at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie for event updates + text alerts. pic.twitter.com/0h1lmuOBh3 — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) April 2, 2021

Keighley started Summer Game Fest amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that in-person gaming events and conventions were going to be off the table in 2020. It ran for several months and included news, demos and other events.

With the pandemic lingering well into 2021, plans for some of gaming's biggest events are still in flux. PAX East, which was tentatively scheduled for June, has been canceled. E3 is running a digital event that will be entirely free for attendees. The Game Developers Conference takes place in July and will be online-only again this year.