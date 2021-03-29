PAX East is canceled, online event planned for July

PAX East won't go forward this year, the event's organizers, ReedPop and Penny Arcade, announced on Monday. That's despite a later than usual start date to account for the pandemic. The initial plan was to hold the expo between June 3rd and 6th in Boston. Knowing the situation, organizers didn't sell any tickets or exhibitor spots.

In light of ongoing public health concerns, ReedPop and Penny Arcade will not hold PAX East this year. Given the US' progress towards addressing COVID-19 in recent months, we're cautiously optimistic West & Unplugged will proceed in-person festivities Sept 3-6 and Dec 10-12. — PAX (@pax) March 29, 2021

ReedPop and Penny Arcade say they're "cautiously optimistic" PAX West and PAX Unplugged will be able to proceed as planned. The two events are currently scheduled for September 3rd to 6th and December 10th to 12th, respectively. "We will only move forward with a live PAX once we are confident the show will be safe for everyone," the group said. The hope is PAX will be able to return to Boston in 2022. In the meantime, the plan is to hold another PAX Online. This year, it will kick on July 15th and run through to the 18th, with more details to come soon.