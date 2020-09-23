Latest in Gear

Image credit: Superhuman

Email app Superhuman adds a cheaper plan for students and teachers

They can pay $10 per month instead of $30.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
38m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Superhuman for Education
Superhuman

Premium email client Superhuman has introduced a cheaper plan for teachers and students. Superhuman for Education costs $10 per month instead of the usual $30, and it’s open to those with active school email addresses.

Superhuman is all about helping people to zip through their inbox “twice as fast,” according to the company. It offers features including a calendar built into your inbox, timed reminders to follow up on emails and send later options.

In addition, Superhuman has a split inbox function, which it says allows people to “organize their inbox by class, extracurricular activities, important contacts, or tools, such as Google Docs.” It also draws insights about your contacts from LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

The desktop and iPhone app, which has a minimalist design, initially only worked with Gmail accounts and G Suite email addresses. Now, it apparently supports school email addresses too.

Superhuman has been picking up steam since it debuted in 2016. You typically either need to apply for access or score an invite — it’s unclear whether those trying to join the education plan can skip the line. By June 2019, there were more than 180,000 people on the waiting list and now there are said to be more than 350,000.

The service has come in for criticism because of its high price (and, at least at one point, over privacy concerns). Another buzzworthy email app, Basecamp’s Hey, charges $99/year. There have been doubts over whether Superhuman justifies a $30/month subscription, even if it claims many of its users expense that fee.

A $10/month plan is much more palatable, and one that’s actually affordable for many students and educators. Don’t expect Superhuman to make that the standard pricing for everyone any time soon, though. CEO Rahul Vohra told TechCrunch that “Superhuman is priced correctly, especially for where we are today.”

In this article: superhuman, email, app, email client, emailclient, education, teachers, students, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung's newest watches can now take ECG readings in the US

Samsung's newest watches can now take ECG readings in the US

View
NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3090 pre-orders before they even begin

NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3090 pre-orders before they even begin

View
Microsoft is releasing a non-subscription Office suite in 2021

Microsoft is releasing a non-subscription Office suite in 2021

View
'Among Us' developers cancel sequel plans, focus on their new/old smash hit

'Among Us' developers cancel sequel plans, focus on their new/old smash hit

View
Microsoft makes a last-minute Xbox Series S price cut in Japan

Microsoft makes a last-minute Xbox Series S price cut in Japan

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr