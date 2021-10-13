A live-action 'System Shock' TV series is on the way

Nightdive Studios’ immersive sim franchise franchise is being turned into a live-action TV show. You'll be able to watch it on the upcoming streaming service Binge, which is also based on Ubisoft's Driver.
More details about the System Shock TV show will be revealed in due course. It will tell "a harrowing story of Citadel Station and its rogue AI that subjects the crew to unimaginable horror," Binge said. The service, which is set to launch next year, didn't reveal when the series will premiere.
Meanwhile, Nightdive is working on a . The game was supposed to arrive this past summer, but it's now scheduled to debut by the end of 2021.
System Shock joins a long list of shows and movies based on games that are in the pipeline. Among them are , , and a ton of Netflix projects, like League of Legends series . Rumors are also floating around that Epic Games might be making .
Elsewhere, Sony is supposed to release the in February at long, long last. Has, uh, anyone happened to see a trailer lying around somewhere?