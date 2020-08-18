T-Mobile expands LTE broadband to rural areas 'abandoned' by AT&T

Parts of the US that lack good broadband infrastructure are being handed a lifeline by T-Mobile after being cast adrift by AT&T. T-Mobile is offering home LTE broadband to 450 areas that it says that AT&T is “deserting,” and opening the service to non-T-Mobile customers as well. It says that it is providing a salve for the households that are “sick and tired of their internet access provider jerking them around.”

At the start of October, AT&T opted to stop selling new DSL services, although existing subscribers could continue to enjoy connectivity. This does, however, mean that people moving to rural areas that only has copper-cable capacity will be starved of the ability to sign up to the slow, but reliable, standard. According to a third-party analyst quoted by USA Today, AT&T had around a million DSL customers.