TAG Heuer's special edition smartwatch is made for the golf course

In March, TAG Heuer released the third generation of its Connected watches. The gadgets -- which are powered by Google’s Wear OS -- merge smartwatch functionality with the classic style of a chronograph timepiece. The company’s new Connected Golf Edition has a sportier look, with a white strap textured to look like a golf ball contrasted by green stitching. The accompanying TAG Heuer Golf app is designed to help players improve their game with 3D mapping, hazards distance, shot tracking, scorekeeping and stats.

Internally, the watch is the same as the Connected models that came out three months ago. It has a Snapdragon Wearä 3100 processor, a 20-hour battery and an OLED display that dims when not held up, but always shows the time.