Image credit: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer's special edition smartwatch is made for the golf course

Its launch coincides with the company's updated Golf app.
Marc DeAngelis
17m ago
TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition
TAG Heuer

In March, TAG Heuer released the third generation of its Connected watches. The gadgets -- which are powered by Google’s Wear OS -- merge smartwatch functionality with the classic style of a chronograph timepiece. The company’s new Connected Golf Edition has a sportier look, with a white strap textured to look like a golf ball contrasted by green stitching. The accompanying TAG Heuer Golf app is designed to help players improve their game with 3D mapping, hazards distance, shot tracking, scorekeeping and stats.

Internally, the watch is the same as the Connected models that came out three months ago. It has a Snapdragon Wearä 3100 processor, a 20-hour battery and an OLED display that dims when not held up, but always shows the time.

The Golf app’s new Driving Zone feature links to the user’s smartphone to show the best part of the course to target based on past rounds. Each previous tee shot will be overlaid onto a map, helping the player to hone their swing. The company says the app features 40,000 maps -- 99 percent of the golf courses in the world. The app isn’t exclusive to TAG Heuer’s watches though -- it’s available for other Wear OS watches and the Apple Watch.

It’s not clear how much the Connected Golf Edition will cost, but last year’s model was priced at $1,850. It will be available June 4th at select retailers, TAG Heuer boutiques and the company’s website. Last year’s Golf Edition was well received by players, so hopefully the updates that came with the company’s third-generation Connected watches will improve a niche -- but useful -- gadget.

In this article: Tag Heuer, tag heuer connected, tag heuer connected golf edition, smartwatch, wear os, golf, wearables, news, gear
