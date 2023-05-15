TCL's new 2023 TVs deliver high frame rate gaming at lower prices

TCL just announced a bunch of new TVs in two different product lines. As originally teased during this year’s CES, the S Class models are easy on the old bank account. Despite the budget-friendly price, S Class TVs boast plenty of modern features, like a metal bezel-less design.

S Class models break down into three sub-categories. The S2 is the barest of the bunch, with a 720p resolution and display sizes perfect for easy transport, going all the way down to 32 inches. The 1080p S3 ranges from 32 inches to 43 inches and throws in HDR, a voice remote and Bluetooth audio.

The S4, however, is where things get interesting. These TVs offer 4K resolutions, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and frame insertion for smoother motion. Best of all? The S4 starts at $280 for the 43-inch model and sizes go all the way up to 85 inches.

TCL’s Q Class begins with the Q6. The QLED display offers a 66 percent brighter picture than any of the S Class models and it also features something called “Game Accelerator 120” which is a tool that pushes the refresh rate to 120Hz when playing games, at the expense of half the vertical resolution of a 4K image. The Q6 line ranges from 55 inches ($500) to 85 inches ($1,600).

The Q7 includes a native 120Hz panel that balloons to 240Hz by accessing its own Game Accelerator mode, though with the same cut in vertical resolution. These TVs support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Vision IQ and ship with a backlit remote. TCL’s Q7 line starts at 55 inches ($750) with sizes going up to 85 inches ($2,200).

Finally, there’s the flagship QM8 line. These TVs are all about picture quality, with Mini LED backlighting, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, thousands of local dimming zones and a proprietary engine to improve contrast. These models also boast a built-in subwoofer, much like the Hisense U8H, Wi-Fi 6 for improved streaming and a height-adjustable stand for proper soundbar positioning. The QM8 starts at 65 inches ($1,700) and goes all the way up to 98 inches (an eye-watering $10,000).

Most of these televisions are already available at both online and physical retail locations, except for that massive 98-inch QM8. That one comes out later this year, so start saving now.