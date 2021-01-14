Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Telegram makes it easier to import your WhatsApp chat history

The tool could help deal with an influx of WhatsApp converts.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
25m ago
Telegram Messenger logo on the App Store is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on January 14, 2021. Signal and Telegram messenger apps gained popularity due to the new WhatsApp's privacy policy. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Telegram is still dealing with a influx of WhatsApp users upset over a new privacy policy, and it’s making sure those converts will feel more at home. WABetaInfo has noticed that the latest version of Telegram for iOS (Android users had to wait as of this writing) adds a tool to import your chat history from rival messaging apps, including WhatsApp as well as Line and KakaoTalk. You just have to export a conversation from WhatsApp, choose Telegram from the iOS share sheet and choose where to import the messages.

The import includes media if you chose to save that content, and any converted messages are labeled as “imported.”

The addition comes just a couple of weeks after WhatsApp unveiled a surprise policy change that let the service share info with parent company Facebook. WhatsApp rushed to reassure users that Facebook wouldn’t read their messages, but by that point the damage was already done. Millions of WhatsApp users left for rival services, including Telegram and Signal.

The iOS release might only offer limited help. WhatsApp is mainly popular in countries where Android dominates, such as Europe and India, and doesn’t have much traction in North America. Still, it’s clear Telegram is eager to seize the moment and hopes many of those exiles will stay put.

In this article: telegram, Messaging, chat, WhatsApp, apps, iOS, iphone, Facebook, gear
