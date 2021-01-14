Telegram makes it easier to import your WhatsApp chat history

Telegram is still dealing with a influx of WhatsApp users upset over a new privacy policy, and it’s making sure those converts will feel more at home. WABetaInfo has noticed that the latest version of Telegram for iOS (Android users had to wait as of this writing) adds a tool to import your chat history from rival messaging apps, including WhatsApp as well as Line and KakaoTalk. You just have to export a conversation from WhatsApp, choose Telegram from the iOS share sheet and choose where to import the messages.

The import includes media if you chose to save that content, and any converted messages are labeled as “imported.”