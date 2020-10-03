Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roberto Baldwin/Engadget

Tesla will offer a bird's eye parking view, if you pay a premium

You'll have to get the Full Self-driving package.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Tesla Model 3 at a Supercharger station
Roberto Baldwin/Engadget

It should soon be easier to manually park your Tesla — if you’re willing to pay for the privilege. Elon Musk has revealed (via Electrek) that a “vector-space” bird’s eye parking view is coming, but you’ll need to buy the Full Self-Driving package. That’s an $8,000 upgrade if you buy FSD with a new car, and more than a little prohibitive if you aren’t keen on the bundle’s other features.

It’s unclear exactly how the bird’s eye view will behave, although it will clearly rely on the cameras present on many Teslas to generate a simulated look at your parking space. Musk didn’t say when the feature might be ready.

This isn’t a completely new concept. Porsche models like the Taycan have a rough equivalent to this all-encompassing look, as do more mainstream brands like Toyota. This could help Tesla compete on perks, however, at least for money-is-no-object buyers worried they might dent their vehicular pride and joy.

In this article: Tesla, full self-driving, self-driving, ev, Electric vehicle, Electric car, parking, cars, transportation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

US arrests two members of console hacking group Team Xecuter

US arrests two members of console hacking group Team Xecuter

View
The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

View
Tesla will offer a bird's eye parking view, if you pay a premium

Tesla will offer a bird's eye parking view, if you pay a premium

View
Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

View
The first 'Monster Hunter' movie teaser sets up an enormous battle

The first 'Monster Hunter' movie teaser sets up an enormous battle

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr