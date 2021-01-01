Latest in Gear

Tesla offers collision repairs in its service centers

It sent out a message to customers with the kinds of collision repairs it can do.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
18m ago
Tesla’s Service Centers can now perform various forms of collision repair in-house, according to CNBC. The automaker has reportedly sent out a message to customers entitled “Collision Repair is Here,” telling them that their local Tesla Service Centers can now be an alternative option to body shops for fixing “minor dents, scuffs, scratches and more.” Its optimized flow, Tesla wrote, enables the company to fix damage quickly.

Company chief Elon Musk first talked about Tesla’s plans to perform most collision-related work in-house back in 2018. At the time, the automaker was already capable of fixing certain types of damages within 24 hours, but it was hoping to offer same-day and one-hour repairs, as well. As CNBC notes, Tesla reported $678 million in earnings for its “services and other” segment in its fourth quarter financial report for 2020. Collision repairs and other services could become a bigger moneymaker for the company, though, as its vehicles age of warranty.

In its message sent to customers, Tesla said its collision repair services may include “suspension and axle damage, front and rear bumpers, hoods, liftgates and side mirror caps, along with doors, wheels and all glass repairs.” It’s asking interested customers to go the Service menu in their Tesla app and choose “Collision & Glass Repair” to schedule an appointment. The company is apparently making a big push towards conducting all customer communications through its app instead of through phone calls, since the method provides a written record of all communication, among other advantages.

