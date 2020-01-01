Tesla camera hack shows how your EV might monitor driving habits

Elon Musk said the driver-facing camera in Tesla cars was to monitor future robotaxi service, but a sleuth suggests the company might be open to checking human drivers as well. Code investigator Green says they’ve found (via Electrek) the in-cabin activities Tesla’s camera is looking for. They appear to revolve around signs of distracted driving, such as phone use or looking away from the road.

It also appears to have special checks for sunglasses (such as whether or not you’re looking down). It’s uncertain what “blinded” and “dark” mean, although this may refer to moments when lighting conditions prevent the camera from detecting anything.