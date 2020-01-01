Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bob Strong / reuters

Tesla worked with the FBI to block a million dollar ransomware attack

A Russian citizen offered a Tesla employee $1 million to deliver the malware.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
257 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

An aerial view of the Tesla Gigafactory near Sparks, Nevada, U.S. August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Bob Strong / reuters

Earlier this week, the FBI arrested a 27-year-old Russian citizen for attempting to carry out a ransomware attack against a US company. It turns out that company was Tesla, Electrek reports.

According to a complaint shared by the Department of Justice, in July, Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov traveled to the US and contacted a Russian speaking, non-US citizen who was working at the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. After meeting with that individual, Kriuchkov allegedly proposed a deal. He would pay the employee $1 million to deliver malware to computer systems at the Gigafactory. Kriuchkov and his associates allegedly planned to extract data from the network and threaten to make it public if Tesla didn’t pay a ransom.

The employee immediately informed Tesla, and the company contacted the FBI, which launched a sting operation. Agents arrested Kriuchkov in Los Angeles as he was attempting to leave the US. 

As Electrek points out, during the sting operation, FBI agents obtained info about previous attacks led by Kriuchkov’s associates. They didn’t confirm which companies were impacted, but a similar ransomware attack was carried out against CWT Group in July. That company paid a $4.5 million ransom. Tesla could have been in a similar situation if its employee had not acted quickly or thought to inform the company. 

Earlier this month, the cruise company Carnival and Garmin revealed that they suffered ransomware attacks. Travelex recently paid $2.3 million to resolve a ransomware attack, and of course, multiple cities -- Atlanta, Baltimore and New Orleans -- have been hit by similar cybercrimes. Dentist offices and DSLR cameras are not immune either.

In this article: tesla, gigafactory, nevada, russian, fbi, ransomware, malware, extortion, arrested, DoJ, attack, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
257 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

View
LG made an air purifier for your face

LG made an air purifier for your face

View
The reMarkable 2 is a gorgeous e-paper tablet begging for better software

The reMarkable 2 is a gorgeous e-paper tablet begging for better software

View
The Morning After: Sony will directly invite some gamers to pre-order the PS5

The Morning After: Sony will directly invite some gamers to pre-order the PS5

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr