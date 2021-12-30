Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over camera and trunk defects

Many Model 3 and Model S owners are affected.


Tesla's recall-filled 2021 isn't over quite yet. Bloomberg reports Tesla has issued recalls for just over 475,000 vehicles to fix defects in camera systems and trunks. To start, the automaker has recalled all Model 3 cars in the 2017 to 2020 model years over a concern repeated use of the trunk may wear down a coaxial cable for the rearview camera — too much use and you may lose the signal entirely.

The other recall covers 119,009 Model S sedans in the 2014 to 2021 model years. A factory misalignment of the front trunk (aka frunk) latch assembly can prevent a secondary latch from working properly, increasing the chances the trunk will pop open mid-drive.

The Model 3 flaw doesn't exist in 2021 and newer production runs, while Model S drivers are safe if their EVs were built after December 23rd, 2020. You'll have to visit Tesla to get a fix, but the company will compensate anyone who paid for relevant repairs before the recalls took effect.

None of the defects led to crashes or injuries, Tesla said. However, the recalls cap a series of issues that include an NHTSA investigation over Autopilot safety, recalls for components like touchscreens, and complaints about build quality problems like panel gaps. Simply speaking, the company developed more of a reputation for less-than-stellar reliability in 2021, and it's not clear when that situation might improve.

