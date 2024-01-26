Tesla recalls 200,000 vehicles because of a faulty backup camera

A software issue keeps it from coming on when vehicles are in reverse.

Tesla is recalling 200,000 vehicles in the US due to a malfunctioning backup camera. There were reports that the cameras wouldn’t engage when the cars were in reverse, which is a pretty big safety issue and the whole point of those cameras in the first place. Tesla has processed 81 warranty claims potentially related to the issue, according to Autoblog.

The recall includes certain Model Y, Model S, and Model X vehicles from 2023. Tesla says it delivered 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, so this recall accounts for more than 10 percent of the company’s yearly output. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a statement on the matter and said that a software issue was to blame for the problem, according to Reuters.

To that end, all of the recalled vehicles feature Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” computer 4.0 and run software version 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6, or 2023.44.100. Tesla owners can check to see what software versions they’re running. The company has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update to fix the glitch, according to the NHTSA.

Tesla became aware of the problem in December and decided on a recall on January 12. Customers will receive a letter alerting them to the problem by March 22. The company says that it’s not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths associated with the malfunction.