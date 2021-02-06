Tesla recalls almost 6,000 cars due to loose brake caliper bolts

Tesla is recalling 5,974 electric cars, CNBC reports, based on documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. At issue is the brake calipers in the 2019-2021 Model 3 and 2020-2021 Model Y, which could potentially be loose and contact their wheel rims, leading to a loss of tire pressure. That's definitely concerning, but according to Tesla, it hasn't seen any crashes or injuries resulting from the defect. The company plans to inspect and tighten brake calipers as necessary, though it's unclear when it's going to start alerting owners.

The news follows several major recalls for Tesla, including 135,000 cars affected by touchscreen failures and 12,300 Model X vehicles over loose trims. Even though it's known for building gleaming computers on wheels, the company has also been dogged by build quality issues. But hey, at least the NHTSA confirmed that Teslas don't actually have dangerous acceleration issues, like many owners complained.