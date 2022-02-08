Tesla offers free EV charging near Ukraine for those fleeing conflict

It won't cost drivers to charge EVs at some Superchargers in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary for a limited time.


February 28th, 2022
A Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Dietikon, Switzerland October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Arnd Wiegmann / reuters

Tesla Superchargers close to the Ukraine border will offer free electric vehicle charging to support those leaving the country following Russia's invasion. Owners of Tesla and non-Tesla EVs will be able to use stations at Trzebownisko, Poland; Košice, Slovakia; and Miskolc and Debrecen (both Hungary) at no cost for a limited time. It's unclear whether Tesla plans to expand the program to other Supercharger sites.

"We hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location," Tesla wrote in an email to local owners, according to Elektrek. It's said to be the first time Tesla has offered free charging to owners of third-party EVs.

Tesla doesn't currently operate in Ukraine, though some people there are said to have imported its EVs and the company wants to open Supercharger sites in the country (it's not clear how the conflict may have impacted those plans). The company has offered free charging during other times of crisis, including when hurricanes struck the US.

