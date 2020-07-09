Tetris is now a daily game show with cash prizes

If you’ve ever dreamed of playing Tetris for cold, hard cash, you finally have an opportunity. Today, N3TWORK announced that it’s adding a live, game show feature to its Tetris mobile app. Players can now participate in Tetris Primetime, a nightly competition that will award more than $1 million in annual cash prizes.
Hosted by actor Millen Baird, Tetris Primetime will kick off every night at 7:30PM. It will be anchored in Auckland, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Moscow, New York City and Perth. Primetime is only available in select regions, but N3TWORK says it’s expanding into others.