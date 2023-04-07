'The Acolyte' Star Wars series will hit Disney+ in 2024 Lucasfilm also unveiled the Teaser Trailer for 'Ahsoka.'

At the Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm has unveiled a raft of news, trailers and more on its numerous upcoming streaming series, Variety has reported. That starts with a first look at The Acolyte showed to the ExCel Center crowd (but not online yet) and a launch date window of sometime in 2024.

First revealed at Disney's Investor Day 2020, The Acolyte takes place in the High Republic era of the Star Wars universe (100 years before the franchise’s prequel trilogy) during a period called the Golden Age of the Jedi. The cast includes Jodie Turner-Smith, The Good Place star Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The first look showed footage of a Jedi temple, fighting with Moss, a gold lightsaber, and a shots of the Jedis lighting up their sabers in unison. "This is about power and who is allowed to use it," a tagline read. The show is reportedly a "mystery thriller" seen from the perspective of the Siths, with the term "acolyte" describing soldiers of Sith Lords, according to Variety.

Lucasfilm also revealed that the Ahsoka series will debut in August of 2023, and stars Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead revealed a teaser trailer to the crowd (above), with Dawson intoning "Something is coming, something dark."

In other news, creator Tony Gilroy also showed off a trailer (also not online yet) and said that Andor's second and final season will debut in August 2024. Meanwhile, Jude Law and Jon Favreau showed off the first trailer for Skeleton Crew, a Spielberg-esque series focused on a group of rebellious kids. The footage showed Jude Law as a Jedi, kids on speeders and spaceships, and a baddie from The Mandalorian.