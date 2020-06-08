The US Air Force is preparing a human versus AI dogfight

Of course, details are a little hazy — it’s a military project after all and therefore subject to hefty classification. In a video, however, head of the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan said the AFRL is “pushing the boundaries” of AI in a military application, adding that the team is quietly confident that the “machine [will] beat the human.”

However, Shanahan also said that the Air Force would do well to heed the cautionary tales offered by other areas of autonomous innovation, noting that “There is no level four, full autonomous vehicle out on the roads today,” and that as such, not all tech advances are out-and-out success stories.

Nonetheless, whether the project achieves its objectives or not, it joins a long list of other AI innovations being explored by the Air Force. One of the most notable, perhaps, is the Skyborg wingman drone project, which aims to create an AI-powered system of support for pilots in the sky. Elsewhere, the Air Force — and indeed US military overall — is already preparing to add machine learning to all areas of operations, from maintenance to combat strategy.