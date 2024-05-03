The Apple Watch Series 9 is back on sale for $299, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

The Apple Watch 9 is back down to $299 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. That's about $30 more than the lowest price we've tracked, when certain colorways went down to $269. Overall this current deal is $100 cheaper than paying full price and about $30 less than the sale prices lately. The deal applies to the 41mm case size with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity and is currently valid for all four colorways. If, like me, you prefer the larger 45mm case size so it's easier to see the numbers on the display, you'll have to pay the full $429 unless you want it in Starlight. Then it's $100 off.

The Series 9 is the top pick in our guide to smartwatches and Engadget's Cherlynn Low gave it a review score of 92 when it came out last September. It's a great companion for an iPhone and the always on display makes it much easier to see things at a glance. The health and fitness tracking is comprehensive and the new Double Tap feature is handy (when it works) for answering calls and pausing timers.