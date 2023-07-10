The best early Prime Day deals for 2023 All of the early Amazon Prime Day deals that are actually worth your money.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost here, but you can still snag some early deals before the two-day shopping event begins in earnest. We've rounded up the best early Prime Day deals we can find below. Remember that you'll need to subscribe to Prime to take advantage of many (but not all) of the offers, and that there's always a chance that prices drop lower during the event itself. For those with no interest in Prime, we've also included a few of the best tech deals that aren't explicitly tied to the event.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Prime exclusive Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to only $25 for Prime members before Prime Day, which is more than half off its regular price. $25 at Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $25 for Prime members before Prime Day, which is more than half off its regular price and ties its all-time low. This the most powerful streaming dongle Amazon makes, with a superior processor than the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, plus support for WiFi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. While Amazon's Fire TV OS can be messy compared to other platforms from Roku, Google and Apple, it still gets you access to just about all of the major streaming apps. A few other Fire streaming devices have been discounted as well, including the latest Fire TV Cube, which Prime members can pick up for $110.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Prime exclusive Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is half off and down to only $15. It was slightly cheaper last Prime Day when it was on sale for $12, but nevertheless, this is a great sale on Amazon’s most affordable streaming dongle. $15 at Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is half off and down to only $15. It was slightly cheaper last Prime Day when it was on sale for $12, but nevertheless, this is a great sale on Amazon’s most affordable streaming dongle. With its support for 1080p video and WiFi 5 connectivity, it’s arguably best for those on tight budgets who just want to upgrade an old TV with basic streaming chops.

Amazon Fire HD 8

Prime exclusive Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 $55 $100 Save $45 If all you want is a competent tablet for reading and streaming for as little money is possible, the Fire HD 8 should do the job at this deal price, which matches the lowest we've seen. $55 at Amazon

If you're on an ultra-tight budget and need a new tablet, the Fire HD 8 is worth considering at its current deal price of $55, which matches its lowest price to date. Normally, the device retails around $90. This tablet has a smaller (8-inch) and lower-resolution (1,280x800) display than the Fire HD 10, and it isn’t as quick in day-to-day use. Like all Fire tablets, its app support lags well behind iPadOS, which is most noticeable in its lack of Google apps. But it has just enough power for the basics, it gets a solid 10-ish hours of battery life and it’s light in the hand. You can expand its 32GB of storage with a microSD card, too. If all you want is a competent tablet for casual reading and streaming for as little as possible, it should do the job.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023)

Prime Exclusive Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Amazon Echo Buds (2023) $35 $50 Save $15 Amazon's newest earbuds don't have active noise cancellation, but they're a solid budget option for those who prefer an open design, and right now Prime members can get them for $35. $35 at Amazon

The latest Echo Buds just arrived in May yet they’re already 30 percent off at Amazon for Prime members. You can get them for $35, which is $15 off and ties the lowest price we’ve seen. We recommended the Echo Buds to those who prefer an open design in our best budget wireless earbuds guide. They lack active noise cancellation and don't completely seal off the ear canal, but their sound quality is decent for the price, and they come with features we don't often see in cheap earbuds, such as multipoint connectivity, auto-pausing and a customizable EQ tool. Naturally, they also work well with Alexa. If you hate the feeling of in-ear headphones, they'll be a good value.

Amazon eGift Card + $5 promo credit

Prime exclusive Amazon Amazon $5 Prime Day credit with $50 Amazon eGift Card purchase $50 Get an Amazon $5 Prime Day credit with the purchase of an $50 Amazon eGift Card. $50 at Amazon

Amazon is giving Prime members a $5 promotional credit when they buy an eGift card valued at $50 or more before July 10th. You'll need to use the promo credit by August 25, 2023, but the only things it won't apply to are items sold by third-party merchants and e-books.

Blink Mini

Prime exclusive Blink Blink Mini (2-pack) $34 $65 Save $31 A two-pack of Blink Mini security cameras is on sale for $34 right now, or you can get one for only $18. $34 at Amazon

Prime members can get a two-pack of Blink Mini security cameras for $34 right now. Single cameras are also on sale for $18. While these Blink cameras are wired, they have most of the same features as the standard wireless models, including 1080p video recording, motion alerts and support for two-way talk. Several other Blink wireless cameras are on sale as well.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-month membership

Prime exclusive Amazon Amazon Kindle Unlimited (3-month) $0 $24 Save $24 Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited can get three months of the all-you-can-eat e-book service for free. $0 at Amazon

If you're a Prime member who has never subscribed to Kindle Unlimited, you can get a three-month trial to Amazon's e-book service for no extra cost. Normally, the subscription goes for $12 a month after a 30-day free trial. Just note that the membership will be set to auto-renew by default. As a refresher, Kindle Unlimited makes a selection of e-books, audiobooks and digital magazines accessible on-demand. It doesn't include every e-book in the Kindle library, but it may still be worthwhile if you're a particularly avid reader. If nothing else, this deal makes it easier to figure out if it's worth paying for.

Audible Premium Plus 3-month membership

Prime exclusive Amazon Audible Premium Plus (3-month) $0 $30 Save $30 Prime members can get a three-month free trial to the Audible Premium Plus, so long as you've never subscribed to the audiobook service in the past. $0 at Amazon

Similar to that Kindle Unlimited offer, Prime members who are new to Audible Premium Plus can get three months of the audiobook service for free. This membership usually costs $14.95 a month after a 30-day free trial, so you're saving about $30. Premium Plus is Audible's upper tier: Like the less expensive Audible Plus, it provides an assortment of audiobooks, podcasts and other audio content you can access on-demand. The main difference is that it also includes a monthly credit that you can use to buy any book in the Audible store permanently. As with Kindle Unlimited, Premium Plus will be most worth it if you burn through audiobooks and podcasts quickly, but this extended trial is a comfier way to see if it's useful. Again, be aware that the subscription will be set to auto-renew by default.

Amazon Echo Dot

Prime exclusive Amazon Amazon Echo Dot + Sengled color smart bulb $23 $65 Save $42 This deal takes roughly half off the typical price of Amazon's diminutive smart speaker, and it includes a color smart bulb for no extra cost. Various other Echo speakers are also discounted ahead of Prime Day. $23 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked the latest Echo Dot down to $23, which is roughly half off its typical street price, and is throwing in a Sengled color smart bulb for no extra cost. We consider the Echo Dot the best smart speaker you can get for less than $50 thanks to its compact design, surprisingly good sound quality for its size and handy Alexa integration. The newest Echo Dots can also act as Eero WiFi boosters, adding up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing Eero system.

Amazon Echo

Prime exclusive Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Amazon Echo $55 $100 Save $45 This is within $5 of the lowest price we've tracked on the Amazon's flagship smart speaker. $55 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted several other Echo speakers as well. The base Echo, for one, is down to $55, which is $5 more than its all-time low but still $35 off its typical going rate. This is the top pick for less than $100 in our smart speaker buying guide, as it represents a clear step-up from the Echo Dot in terms of sound quality. If you aren’t tied to Apple or Google, we generally found it to outperform the HomePod Mini and Nest Audio as well.

If you’re looking for something more affordable than the Echo Dot, the unidirectional Echo Pop doesn’t sound as nice, but it offers most of the same Alexa capabilities and is currently on sale for $18. The Echo Dot with Clock, meanwhile, has similar hardware to the standard Dot, but adds an LED display that can show the time and basic weather and music info. That one is down to a new low of $30. And while the larger Echo Studio can’t top something like the Sonos Era 100, it’s still the best-sounding Echo, and it could be a decent value at its current price of $155 if you already own several other Alexa speakers and want to save some cash. That deal also matches the lowest price we’ve tracked.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Prime exclusive Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 $45 $90 Save $45 This is a 50 percent discount on Amazon's latest 5.5-inch smart display. $45 at Amazon

The latest Echo Show 5 is half off and down to a record low of $45. We’ve previously recommended the Show 5 to those who prefer Alexa over the Google Assistant and want a smart display that won’t take up much space. It’s particularly useful as a smart alarm clock, as it has a gentle sunrise alarm feature and a tap-to-snooze function. This new model has a faster processor, a slightly larger speaker and an extra mic for better Alexa performance.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Prime exclusive Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 $60 $130 Save $70 This Prime-only deal takes $45 off our favorite smart display for Alexa users. $60 at Amazon

If you don’t need something so compact, the Echo Show 8 is our favorite Amazon smart display overall and is currently on sale for $60. That’s a new all-time low and roughly $45 off the device’s average street price. Compared to the 5.5-inch panel on the Echo Show 5, the 8-inch touchscreen here is much better suited for making video calls or viewing photos. You get a vastly superior camera, more powerful speakers and a faster processor as well. As with the Show 5, there's also a physical camera shutter and mic mute button.

The more spacious Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 are also down to new lows at $163 and $182, respectively. Neither of those devices are outright bad, but our reviews found them to be less universally appealing than their smaller and more affordable siblings.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5

Prime exclusive Ring Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5 $65 $190 Save $125 Amazon’s huge Ring early Prime Day sale includes a bundle that gives you the Ring Video Doorbell plus an Echo Show 5 for only $65. $65 at Amazon

Amazon’s sweeping early Prime Day sale on Ring devices includes a bundle that gives you the Ring Video Doorbell plus an Echo Show 5 for only $65. Considering the Video Doorbell alone is going for $55 as an early Prime Day deal, that means you’ll only spend $10 on the Show 5 if you opt for the bundle. The Video Doorbell itself is a fairly basic 1080p option, but it's easy to install and generally accurate at delivering motion alerts

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Prime Exclusive Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB) $105 $170 Save $65 This is a new low for the 16GB Kids version of Amazon's popular e-reader, which features the same hardware as the standard model but adds a cover case and a longer two-year warranty. $105 at Amazon

The 16GB version of Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite Kids is down to $105, which is $65 off and a new low. While this e-reader is marketed toward children, it features the same hardware as the standard Paperwhite, with a lightweight and waterproof design, 6.8-inch 300 ppi display, 10-week battery life and extensive e-book library. Here, though, you also get a cover case, a longer two-year warranty and a year of Amazon's Kids+ service (which you can ignore if you aren’t buying for a little one). We gave the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition a review score of 97 back in 2021. The Kids edition lacks that model’s ad-free lock screen (when you aren't using a child account, at least), upgraded front light, wireless charging and 32GB of storage, but the two devices are otherwise similar.

Motorola Razr+

Prime Exclusive Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Motorola Razr+ (2023, Unlocked) $850 $1,000 Save $150 Motorola's new foldable phone came out less than a month ago, and is already getting a discount on Amazon — but only for Prime members and only on Prime Day. Enter your email to be "invited" to buy the phone on July 11th. $850 at Amazon

The foldable Moto Razr+ only just arrived last month, but it's already received a 15 percent discount for Prime Day, albeit in a roundabout way. You'll need to be a Prime member and request an invite first, after which you’ll be able to buy the phone on Prime Day for the discounted price. While jumping through Amazon’s hoops is annoying, doing so will get you an unlocked Razr+ for $850 instead of $1,000.

We spent some time with the new foldable before it came out last month and gave it a full review upon its debut. The verdict? Samsung’s Galaxy foldables have some serious competition. The Razr+ has a 6.9-inch screen when open and offers a 3.6-inch screen when folded, which is much larger than the 1.9-inch exterior screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The foldable design unlocks different uses, as it can act as its own tripod in addition to taking up less space in your pocket.

Eero Pro routers

Prime exclusive eero Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi router $70 $160 Save $90 A number of Eero and Eero Pro WiFi router packs have been discounted for Prime members ahead of the shopping event. You can pick up one Eero router for as low as $45, or an Eero Pro router for $70. $70 at Amazon

A number of Eero and Eero Pro WiFi router packs have been discounted for Prime members ahead of the shopping event. You can pick up one Eero router for as low as $45, or an Eero Pro router for $70. We recommend going for the Eero Pro if you can, since it's a tri-band system that supports speeds up to 1Gbps and covers slightly more square feet than the standard Eero does. Just keep in mind that these are not the latest Eero systems; for WiFi 6 support, you'll have to shell out a bit more money for an Eero 6 set.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are back on sale for $200, which is $50 off their usual rate and a record low. $199 at Amazon $199 at Walmart

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are back on sale for $200, which is $50 off their usual rate and a record low. These remain the best true wireless earbuds for Apple lovers, even though the company didn't drastically overhaul the design with this latest model. Most of the new features are under the hood, with Apple noticeably improving the pair's sound quality, noise cancellation and transparency mode.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Samsung Pro Plus (256GB) $20 $30 Save $10 This is a new low for the 256GB version of the top pick in our best microSD card buying guide. $20 at Amazon $20 at B&H Photo

The 256GB version of Samsung's latest Pro Plus microSD card is down to a new low of $20. That's $10 off its MSRP. If you need more space, the 512GB model is within a couple dollars of its best price at $43.52. The Pro Plus is the top pick in our guide to the best microSD cards, as it finished at or near the top of all of our sequential and random speed tests. It's also backed by a 10-year warranty.

Samsung 980 Pro

Samsung Samsung 980 Pro SSD (2TB) $100 $141 Save $41 This is a new low for the 2TB version of this PS5-ready SSD we recommend. Several other Samsung storage devices are also on sale. $100 at Amazon $100 at B&H Photo

The 2TB version of Samsung's 980 Pro is down to a new low of $100. We've seen this SSD steadily drop in price over the course of the year, but this deal marks a roughly $35 drop from the device’s average street price in recent months. The 980 Pro isn’t Samsung’s fastest SSD – that would be the 990 Pro, the 1TB model of which is down to $70 – but it still meets Sony's requirements for expanding the PS5’s storage. You’ll just need to add a heatsink for a few bucks more to go along with it. If you aren't buying for a PS5 specifically, a speedy PCIe 4.0 drive like this may be overkill but will provide fast storage all the same.

Both this and the Evo Plus microSD card deal come as part of a wider sale on Samsung storage devices. This includes the Fit Plus, a tiny flash drive we recommend in our best SSDs guide, down to $22, and the T7 Shield, a ruggedized version of one of our favorite portable SSDs, back down to $75. Both deals match the lowest prices we’ve tracked, and nothing in the sale is exclusive to Prime subscribers.

Apple iPad (9th gen)

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple iPad (9th gen, 64GB) $250 $329 Save $79 This matches the best price we've seen for Apple's wallet-friendly 10.2-inch iPad. $250 at Amazon

The 64GB model of Apple's 9th-gen iPad is down to $250 at Amazon, matching the lowest price we've tracked. You'll see the price listed as $279 and an additional $29 discount will apply at checkout. Apple normally sells the device for $329, though we've seen it retail closer to $275 in recent months. This is the budget pick in our iPad buying guide: It lacks the accessory support, thinner bezels and laminated display of the iPad Air, but it's by far the most affordable route into iPadOS, and it remains fast and comfortable enough for casual reading, streaming and gaming. It's also the only current iPad with a headphone jack.

Shark RV1001AE

Shark Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL $300 $600 Save $300 Shark makes some of our favorite robot vacuums and this one is half off right now. It comes with a self-emptying base that you may only have to empty every 45 days (depending on your usage). $300 at Amazon

Shark makes some of our favorite robot vacuums and right now the Shark RV1001AE is half price, bringing it down to $300. This model has a bagless, self-emptying base, that you won’t have to empty for quite some time as it has a claimed capacity of up to 45 days. While we didn’t try this exact model, we have found robovacs from Shark to be simple to set up, with a particularly easy-to-use companion app. Shark's mapping function is typically accurate and the bagless base here should save you money in the long run, as buying device-specific bags can get pricey.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) $199 $280 Save $81 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is down to $199 for a 40mm model and $229 for a 44mm model. We gave the Galaxy Watch 5 a score of 85 last year, and it's currently the "best for Android users" pick in our smartwatch buying guide. $199 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is down to $199 for a 40mm model and $229 for a 44mm model. We gave the Galaxy Watch 5 a score of 85 last year, and it's currently the "best for Android users" pick in our smartwatch buying guide. While its battery life could be better, its design is durable and attractive, its OS is easy to navigate and its health tracking is relatively comprehensive. Samsung is expected to announce a Galaxy Watch 6 in the coming weeks, however, so it may be worth waiting to see how that model stacks up if you don't need a new smartwatch right this instant.

Anker 511 20W Nano Pro charger

Anker Anker 511 20W Nano Pro USB-C charger $12 $15 Save $3 Not only is Anker's charger much smaller than Apple's 20W adapter, but it can fast-charge the latest iPhones as well and safeguards against overheating. $12 at Amazon

Anker's compact 20W USB-C charger is cheaper than ever right now and down to $12. Not only is it much smaller than Apple's 20W adapter, but it can fast-charge the latest iPhones as well. It also has Anker's Dynamic Temperature Sensor that helps prevent overheating, and its Power Tuner Chip that adjusts power output depending on the device you have connected.

Google Pixel 7a

Google Google Pixel 7a $449 $499 Save $50 The Pixel 7a is currently the best midrange phone you can get thanks to its fast Tensor G2 chipset, smooth 90Hz display, IP67 water resistance, fantastic cameras and support for wireless charging. $449 at Amazon

Google’s Pixel 7a is $50 off and down to a new low of $449 right now. It’s currently the best midrange phone you can get thanks to its fast Tensor G2 chipset, smooth 90Hz display, IP67 water resistance, fantastic cameras and support for wireless charging. If you’re willing to spend an extra $50, you can spend $500 and upgrade to the Pixel 7.

Elgato Stream Deck +

Elgato Elgato Stream Deck + $180 $200 Save $20 Elgato’s Stream Deck + is 10 percent off right now and down to $180 in one of the first real discounts we’ve seen on the gaming accessory. $180 at Amazon

Elgato’s Stream Deck + is 10 percent off right now and down to $180 in one of the first real discounts we’ve seen on the gaming accessory. In addition to eight customizable buttons, the Deck+ also has a touch bar and four knobs that make it easier to control things like lighting and sound during a stream. The Deck+ also supports plugins for Camera Hub, Elgato Wave Link, Spotify, Twitch and more.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals.