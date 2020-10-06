Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

What's on TV: 'FIFA 21,' 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' and 'The Boys' finale

Also new this week: 'Chasing the Crown,' and 'Fear the Walking Dead.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR (L to R) AMELIE SMITH as FLORA and VICTORIA PEDRETTI as DANI in THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

This week spooky season is taking over with a slew of horror-themed TV shows and movies. FIFA 21 arrives for sports gamers, while Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers makes a reality TV show out of wannabe Twitch stars. If you’d like to feel as if you’re on yet another Zoom call, NBC is premiering its pandemic-themed show Connecting this week. For lighter fare, Fox has a new event series Next that includes an evil technology angle.

Meanwhile, the NBA finals, WNBA finals and MLB playoffs keep live sports rolling this week along with pro and college football.

The Boys wraps up season two this week on Amazon Prime, but I’m most looking forward to a new season of The Haunting on Netflix. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • 300 (4K)

  • Star Trek: Picard (S1)

  • Battlefield Earth

  • Drop Dead Gorgeous

  • Pierrot Le Fou

  • Shutter Island (4K)

  • The Hard Way

  • Ride 4 (Xbox One, PC, PS4)

  • Falcon Age (PC, Switch, PS4)

  • FIFA 21 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Tuesday

  • Starbeam: Halloween Hero, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Black Box, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Lie, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • True Colors, Peacock, 3 AM

  • WNBA Finals Game 3: Aces/Storm, ESPN, 7 PM

  • MLB Playoffs, Yankees/Rays, TBS, 8 PM

  • NBA Finals Game 4: Heat/Lakers, ABC, 9 PM

  • Next (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM

  • Ellen's Game of Games (season premiere), NBC, 9 PM

  • Siempre, Luis, HBO, 9 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • MLB Playoffs: Padres vs. Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 9:30 PM

  • Transplant, NBC, 10 PM

  • The FBI Declassified (series premiere), CBS, 10 PM

  • Kal Penn Approves this Message, Freeform, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Hubie Halloween, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Books of Blood, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

  • To the Lake (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Devils (series premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • Weakest Link, NBC, 8 PM

  • Doctor Who: Faceless Ones, BBC America, 8 PM

  • House of Payne, BET, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • Assisted Living, BET, 8:30 PM

  • Vice Presidential Debate, ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC, CNN, PBS, 8 PM

  • Coroner (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • Dodgeball Thunderdome, Discovery, 9 PM

  • Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth, HBO, 9 PM

  • MLB Playoffs: Padres vs. Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 9 PM

  • Archer, FXX, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Code 404 (S1), Peacock, 3 AM

  • Gangs of London, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Bruh, BET+, 3 AM

  • The Fungies (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Charm City Kings, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Bigflo & Olu: Hip Hop Frenzy, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • MLB Playoffs: Rays vs. Yankees, TBS, 7 PM

  • WNBA Finals Game 4: Aces/Storm (if necessary), ESPN2, 7 PM

  • Connecting (series premiere), NBC, 8 PM

  • Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Supernatural (fall premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • Bucs/Bears, Fox, 8:20 PM

  • The Outpost (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • Press Your Luck, ABC, 9 PM

  • MLB Playoffs: Padres vs. Dodgers, MLB Network, 9 PM

  • Criptales (series premiere), BBC America, 10 PM

  • Match Game, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Haunting of Bly Manor (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Boys (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Ghostwriter (season premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Deaf U (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ginny Weds Sunny, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Forty-Year-Old Version, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Right Stuff (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Oprah Conversation, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM

  • NBA Finals Game 5: Lakers/Heat, ABC, 9 PM

  • Kingdom of Silence, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Wilmore, Peacock, 9 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

  • Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM

  • Room 104 (series finale), HBO, 11 PM

  • ELeague, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Miami/Clemson college football, ABC, 7:30 PM

  • Eli Roth's History of Horror (season premiere)

  • Saturday Night Live: Bill Burr / Morgan Wallen, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Eifel GP, ESPN, 8 AM

  • Pandora , CW, 8 PM

  • The Circus , Showtime, 8 PM

  • Cheerleader Abduction, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Top Gear (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Spanish Princess, Starz, 8 PM

  • Vikings/Seahawks, NBC, 8:20 PM

  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • Fear the Walking Dead, (season premiere), AMC, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Good Lord Bird, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Love Island, CBS, 9 PM

  • Lovecraft Country, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC, 10:15 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 10 PM

  • Cobra, PBS, 10 PM

  • The Comedy Store, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Fargo, FX, 10 PM

  • Uncensored: Debbie Allen, TV One, 10 PM

  • The Vow, HBO, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

