What's on TV: 'FIFA 21,' 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' and 'The Boys' finale

This week spooky season is taking over with a slew of horror-themed TV shows and movies. FIFA 21 arrives for sports gamers, while Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers makes a reality TV show out of wannabe Twitch stars. If you’d like to feel as if you’re on yet another Zoom call, NBC is premiering its pandemic-themed show Connecting this week. For lighter fare, Fox has a new event series Next that includes an evil technology angle.

Meanwhile, the NBA finals, WNBA finals and MLB playoffs keep live sports rolling this week along with pro and college football.