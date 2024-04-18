The HD Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for only $20

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you watch movies and TV on a 1080p screen, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) provides a rock-solid streaming experience on the cheap. This is the HD version of Engadget’s top choice for streaming devices. Today, Amazon has it for $10 off, letting you pick up the HDR10-capable streaming stick for only $20, nearly a record-low price.

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) plugs directly into an open HDMI port on your TV. (There’s an optional power adapter with a USB cable if your TV can’t supply enough juice.) If you have a 4K television, you’re better off with the more expensive model designed for higher-res displays. But for HD screens, this model is hard to beat. It offers the same terrific user experience as the high-end model, only less expensive and downscaled for 1080p.

Setup is quick and easy. You scan a QR code with your phone to begin the sign-in process in the Google Home app. (That’s also where you add your Wi-Fi network.) So, you don’t need to worry about entering long email addresses and passwords using the remote and a clunky onscreen keyboard.

The device has relatively lightweight specs (1.5GB of RAM and an Amlogic S805X2 chip) that may reveal some nearly imperceptible lag when navigating the UI, especially right after startup. But it provides smooth performance when it matters most: playing content.

The software streamlines things as much as possible, including a Live tab that draws from a handful of streaming services to let you resume or jump into new content straight from the home screen. Google advertises support for over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, and you can install just about any streaming service you can name, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Max, Peacock, YouTube TV and much more.

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget

The remote includes a built-in mic and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The latter lets you control TV content and smart home features with your voice. It also has standard IR integration, so you can control some of your TV’s essential functions and potentially leave its remote in a drawer.

