'The Matrix Awakens' is an Unreal Engine 5 demo you can preload today

Digital Keanu never looked so good (or uncanny).
Igor Bonifacic
12.06.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
December 6th, 2021
The Matrix Awakens
Epic Games/Warner Bros.

On December 9th, Epic Games will release The Matrix Awakens, an interactive tie-in to The Matrix Resurrections. You can preload the demo to your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console ahead of its debut at The Game Awards. Epic built the experience using Unreal Engine 5, and you can see what the next-generation engine is capable of in a teaser the company shared today. “How do we know what is real?” asks a life-like Keanu Reeves partway through the clip.

It’s a rare movie experience that’s any good, but that might not matter with The Matrix Awakens. For most people, this will be their first chance to see UE5 in action. Epic previewed the latest iteration of its popular game engine part way through last year with a stunning PS5 demo that showed off what it could do. In May, the company released an early access version of UE5 to PC, but the system requirements meant most people couldn’t experience the Valley of the Ancient demo with the hardware they had.

