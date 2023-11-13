The Meta Quest 2 VR headset drops to an all-time low of $250 during Amazon's early Black Friday sale

If you've been waiting for a reason to finally grab a headset to watch 360-degree videos on YouTube or have an exceptionally immersive experience with first-person shooter games , Amazon’s early Black Friday sale on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset might be your gateway into the world of VR. The Quest 2 with 128GB of storage is getting a $50 price cut in a Black Friday pre-sale, bringing it to $250. This record low price, which normally sells for $300, is worth considering, especially since Engadget hailed it as one of the best VR headsets your money can buy.

Despite being an older model, we still consider the Meta Quest 2 the best budget VR headset , and for good reason. Most competitors, including its successor, start at around $500 and can go for as much as $1000. The Quest 2’s screen resolution of 1832x1920 per eye, when coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate, makes activities like gaming a more pleasurable experience. And because the Quest 2 operates using Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 processor and packs 6GB of RAM, the device can dabble with more demanding games. If you are already a console user, things like Xbox Cloud gaming pair quite nicely.

The Quest 2 Active bundle , which includes the 128GB headset and accessories for VR workouts, is also on sale on Amazon for $319. But if you want to go big and invest in the 256GB version of the Quest 2, Amazon’s deal on that model will make the device $300, knocking off $50 bucks from its $350 starting point.

